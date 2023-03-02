Coming off a bad loss to the New York Knicks last Monday, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics entered Wednesday night’s showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a fiery determination to make a big statement.

You can see it all over the face of Jaylen Brown when he got up the bench all hyped up after teammate Sam Hauser put together one of the best individual sequences of the game. Hauser started it all by making life terrible for Cavs guard Darius Garland with his great work on defense, showing excellent footwork and patience while staying in front of one of Cleveland’s most dangerous playmakers.

Then after forcing a miss, Hauser raced to the other end of the floor, found his spot, and drained a 3-point off the catch, sending the entire TD Garden crazy and Jaylen Brown to his feet.

Jaylen Brown's reaction to this Sam Hauser sequence

📺: Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Trh8s9COec — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2023

Jaylen Brown knows a great two-way performance when he sees one. After all, he is someone who is as dangerous on offense as he is on defense, which you can also say about the Celtics in general. Boston walked into this matchup against Cleveland fourth in the NBA in scoring with 117.7 points per outing and ninth with 112.0 points allowed per game. The Boston Celtics are also inside the top ten in both offensive and defensive effective field goal percentages.

Plus, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics have been itching for so long to face the Cavs again, as they lost both of the first two meetings with Cleveland this season.