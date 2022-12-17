By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Friday night matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic seemed to be a mismatch on paper, even if the Magic are currently on a four-game winning streak. After all the Celtics have 22 wins compared to the Magic’s nine. However, Orlando, led by Paolo Banchero and Moe Wagner, has given Boston everything they could handle and more, and Al Horford’s frustrations may have bubbled over as a result.

Early in the third quarter, with the Magic up by 11, 66-55, Wagner was up Horford’s grill while defending him in the post on an inbound play. The 36-year old center, without even making any effort to conceal anything, swung his right elbow while his fist was closed towards Wagner’s groin area – the nuts, if you will.

And justifiably, Al Horford was promptly ejected from the game for a flagrant foul penalty two due to “unnecessary and excessive” contact that’s sure to make any man watching writhe in pain.

Al Horford got ejected after striking Moe Wagner in the junk (via @NBCSCeltics)pic.twitter.com/3DdUkgQdy5 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 17, 2022

This was only Horford’s first game back from a five-game absence due to a combination of healthy and safety protocols and personal reasons. In 16 minutes of action, the Dominican center tallied six points, six rebounds, and three blocks. Alas, Moe Wagner has outplayed the Celtics’ bigs all night long, as the German center has stepped up and led his team in scoring with 21 points on 7-10 shooting.

Wagner has a penchant for getting underneath his opponents’ skin, so while Al Horford’s actions are inexcusable, they’re definitely understandable. Even Giannis Antetokounmpo, back in the 2020 bubble, had enough of Wagner’s antics and headbutted him onto the ground.

The Celtics will definitely miss Horford’s contributions in what has been an uphill climb all night long against the Magic despite the return of Robert Williams III.