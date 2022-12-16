By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Al Horford will be available for the Boston Celtics’ Friday matchup with the Orlando Magic, per the Celtics Twitter account. However, the Celtics also report that Marcus Smart is questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

The Celtics aren’t expected to face much trouble against the underwhelming Magic. Nevertheless, the Al Horford update is important for Boston. Horford is averaging over 10 points per game on just under 54 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 6 rebounds per contest. Horford’s veteran leadership enhances the overall dynamic for the Celtics as well.

Marcus Smart is enjoying a fine season for Boston. He’s averaging just south of 12 points per contest on 44 percent field goal and 34.5 percent three-point shooting to go along with 7 boards per game.

Boston received another positive injury update ahead of the game, as it was reported that Robert Williams is expected to make his season debut against Orlando.

The Celtics enter play leading the Eastern Conference. Boston’s terrific season has been spearheaded by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. But the Celtics’ depth has also been vital to their success.

Jayson Tatum recently got brutally honest on his terrific 2022-2023 performance.

“I feel like I’m the best player when I step on the court,” Tatum said. “But there’s some great players in this league man. I know I got my work cut out for me.”

Tatum and the Celtics will be thrilled for Horford’s return to the rotation. Meanwhile, they are hoping that Marcus Smart can return sooner rather than later. We will provide updates on Smart’s status as they are made available.