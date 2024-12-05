When it comes to be holding off Father Time, LeBron James is the unparalleled master in all of sports, never mind the NBA. Because of that fact, the enduring Al Horford does not always receive as much praise as he deserves. Though, the 38-year-old Boston Celtics big man is drawing plenty of attention following Wednesday's 130-120 victory versus the Detroit Pistons.

Horford is breathing rarefied air, shared only by a Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever step on a basketball court. He scored 14 points while going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Those four 3-pointers earned him a remarkable milestone.

The five-time All-Star joins James and Dirk Nowitzki as the only NBA players in history to accumulate at least 8,000 rebounds, 1,000 blocks and 900 threes, according to Celtics reporter Taylor Snow. The Book of Horford is not just impressive; it remains compelling in chapter 18.

Al Horford is an important part of the Celtics' greatness

Boston is trusting the savvy veteran to log almost 28 minutes per contest this season, which perfectly illustrates the valuable impact he is still adding in the twilight of his career. Horford is averaging 9.4 points on 40.7 percent 3-point shooting and 5.1 rebounds thus far. He sunk his 900th career long ball early in the third quarter, accomplishing the eye-catching feat in front of the home fans at TD Garden.

Al Horford still prides himself on his defense, but his shooting prowess best describes how he has been able to remain a fixture in the NBA during four different presidencies, and soon to be five. He adapted to the times and evolved his game, reinventing himself after his 29th birthday. The two-time national champion attempted only four 3-pointers in 109 games for the Florida Gators but is now attempting 5.4 per night.

With such determination, it is no wonder why he is one of the most respected men in the league today. Horford should have more opportunities to make history, but his main focus is winning a second straight title with Boston. The Celtics (18-4) next battle the Milwaukee Bucks (11-10) in an exciting Friday night matchup.