The Boston Celtics just starved of elimination on Tuesday night by blowing out the Miami Heat, 116-99, in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Entering the game down 0-3 in the series, the Celtics had to win this one to keep their season alive. They did just that by stealing away a victory on Miami’s own home court.

After the game, Celtics veteran Al Horford was asked to share his thoughts on his team’s performance on the evening. According to the five-time All-Star, the most significant change that led to their victory was Boston successfully moving the ball around throughout the game:

“The biggest thing is the ball motion,” Horford said. “… The ball wasn’t sticking so much. I feel like we kinda found what it takes for us to be the best version of ourselves.”

Horford played 25 minutes in Game 4, logging 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a block. It wasn’t exactly a vintage performance from the 36-year-old, but there’s no denying that he played a key role in his team’s success on Tuesday night.

The Celtics have won one. They now have to do it three more times in the next three games to book their place in the NBA Finals against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. It’s a gargantuan task, no doubt, but according to Horford, all the pressure is on the Heat at the moment:

“No pressure,” Horford said with a sly laugh. “No pressure at all. It’s on them. We’re playing pretty free right now.”