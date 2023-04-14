Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

As if there was ever any doubt, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been revealed as the official MVP finalists for the 2022-23 season. However, until now, NBA fans couldn’t decide who deserves the honor more than the two others.

After the NBA officially announced the trio of big men to be the MVP finalists for the season, several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on who should win the award. All three have strong cases for the highest individual honor in the league, and they are all definitely deserving.

Antetokounmpo is the best player on the best team in the NBA, and he would have definitely won the MVP easily had it been a different year. Meanwhile, Embiid had a really dominant season during which he also led the league in points per game, and many argue the Philadelphia 76ers won’t finish within the Top 3 if not for him.

On the other hand, there is Jokic who undoubtedly had a better statistical season than he had in the previous two years when he won MVP. In terms of numbers, Jokic is definitely ways ahead of his two competitors even though the eye test doesn’t always favor his style of play.

“Giannis is the best player in the league. Joker wouldn’t be a bad pick at all. He’s had an amazing season and his team J’s the 1 seed in the West. But the award should go to Embiid for this season,” one fan commented.

Another one said, “If we’re being honest Giannis should win MVP.”

“Jokic but Embiid is gonna win it,” another fan added.

One supporter, who is obviously having a hard time picking, said: “I really don’t know. Can we do a 3 way split?”

This is definitely one of the closest MVP races in recent memory, and there is no denying Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo all deserve it. Unfortunately, at the end of the day, only one will come out on top.