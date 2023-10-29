Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine went off for 51 points against the Detroit Pistons, but his scoring efforts were wasted in a 16-point loss in Detroit. LaVine's 51-point game made some history for the Bulls that hasn't done since it was accomplished by Michael Jordan, according to ESPN.

“LaVine's effort was the first 50-point game of the NBA season and made him the first Bulls player with 50 points and no assists since Michael Jordan did it against the Miami Heat on Nov. 6, 1996.”

“It's our third year here together, and we know how this business is,” LaVine said. “We all love each other. DeMar (DeRozan) is one of my best friends, and we talk all the time, but we have to figure out how to make this work.”

Bulls struggling to start the year

LaVine's comments come on the heels of the Bulls holding an impromptu players-only meeting after the first game of the season in the locker room, which raised some eyebrows around the league.

The Bulls won their next game after the opener, but failed to get enough stops and provide enough offensive help to LaVine in their second loss of the season. Starters Patrick Williams and Coby White failed to score a single point for the Bulls, combining to go 0-for-7 on the game.

The Bulls are one of the teams to watch closely early on in the season, as Billy Donovan appears to be on the hot seat after not leading the Bulls to the postseason last year. Chicago has a veteran roster with Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic and others, but finished last season under .500 and failed to qualify for the postseason.