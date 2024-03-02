The Dallas Mavericks' Friday night clash on the road against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, should prove to be a great test of how far the team has come after playing at a much better level following the trade deadline. However, it sure seems like the Mavericks comfortably remain a level below the Celtics, if their performance during their 138-110 blowout defeat is any indication.

In particular, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, praised the Celtics' impeccable ball movement and equitable offense; the Celtics ended the night with 33 assists compared to the Mavs' 20, highlighting the disparity between the two teams. However, Kidd may want to be more careful with his words next time, as his remarks have led to a bit of clowning from Celtics fans at Luka Doncic's expense.

Celtics fans on Twitter pointed out the hilarity in how the Mavericks head coach may have subtly called out Doncic for hoarding possession of the basketball, with the most vocal ones noticing how Kidd's remark may have been a passive-aggressive call out of the Slovenian superstar's tendency to play heliocentric basketball.

Here are a few notable reactions from fans:

“He should tell number 77 that.” – @S2l4T

“Luka getting cooked by his own coach lol.” – @CFCDomini

“Luka bot only got cooked by Tatum tonight, but also by his own coach 🤣🤣🤣.” – @camyoppenheimer

“luka own coach calling him out sheesh.” – @CMDRecruit

Still, despite the Celtics fans' clowning of Luka Doncic, it's difficult to argue that the Mavericks have been playing the wrong way. Doncic is a singular otherworldly offensive force who can cook any defender one-on-one from all three levels of the court, and it's not like he's unable to make the right play.

Doncic is still averaging 9.7 assists per game for the Mavericks as he functions as the team's one-stop shop on offense, and as beautiful as it is to see the ball move around (which the Celtics do consistently), it may not be the most ideal use of Doncic's skillset for Jason Kidd to take the ball away from his hands.