The 2025 season for the Denver Broncos has been great. They sit at 11-2 and have been led by their defense for most of the season. The offense has been inconsistent overall. Bo Nix has been having a solid season for the Broncos, but one weakness has been the tight ends. The starting tight end is Evan Engram, but he has been dealing with injuries, and the backups have too, so Marcedes Lewis was signed for that reason.

However, Lewis was recently waived by the Broncos in a procedural move but was cleared and returned, and is now on the practice squad instead, as reported by Denver Broncos reporters Parker Gabriel and Mike Klis. The 41-year-old was brought in to fortify the depth that the Broncos have in the tight end room after injuries ravaged them, but it seems like he is not going anywhere.

The Denver Broncos made a “procedural move” ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, waiving blocking tight end Marcedes Lewis from the active roster, The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reported Thursday.

Klis then posted on X: “Per source, TE Marcedes Lewis cleared waivers and is headed back to Broncos practice squad.”

Article Continues Below

Lewis is in year 20 as a pro, was brought in by the Broncos on Oct. 29, and was elevated to the 53-man roster for games against Houston, Las Vegas, and Kansas City after initially starting on the practice squad. At 41, he became the oldest NFL tight end to ever appear in a regular-season contest when the Broncos defeated the Texans in Week 9.

Lewis is out of his promotions, so the Broncos signed Lewis to the roster before Sunday's victory over the Raiders, during which he played 28 offensive snaps as the No. 3 TE behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.

The Broncos freed up a roster spot by what they did with Lewis, and it could signal the return of fellow TE Nate Adkins, who's been sidelined since Week 8 due to a knee injury.