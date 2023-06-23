The Boston Celtics have been active this offseason, so much so that almost every one of their guards has been mentioned in trade talks. Ironically, point guard Marcus Smart, who was previously the longest-tenured Celtic, has been the only one to actually get dealt so far.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon was on the verge of getting shipped off to the Los Angeles Clippers, however, the trade was blown up due to injury concerns. Instead of the first-year Celtic, Boston offered up Smart, who was swapped in a three-team trade for Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porziņģis.

“Brogdon has a health issue, a health issue that as I understand, is so significant, that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there's probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term.” – Brian Windhorst (Via @GetUpESPN / h/t B/R) pic.twitter.com/z57QXV7lrD — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2023

The move was a bit of a shock, especially given the fact that Boston has another point guard who specifically requested a trade this year. Payton Pritchard wants more of an opportunity, and he wasn't getting that on the Celtics' deep roster.

With Smart gone, perhaps he'll get his chance, as Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said it's on Pritchard and others to step up.

“Brad Stevens mentioned Payton Pritchard and Malcolm Brogdon as guys who will have to step up along with Derrick White to replace Marcus Smart at the point,” Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported.

Stevens spoke to the media after the 2023 NBA Draft to discuss Boston's previous blockbuster trade and the overall status of the team. Although the Clippers reportedly backed out of a trade for Brogdon, Stevens assured reporters that his injury isn't as dire as it was made out to be.

“Brad Stevens said they’re very confident Malcolm Brogdon, who’s feeling better, will be on the court and good. He wouldn’t discuss other deals that didn’t happen,” CLNS reporter Bobby Manning reported.

Given these recent comments, it doesn't seem like Pritchard and Brogdon are on the block at the moment. Of course, as we've seen with Smart, things can change very quickly. Even though he hasn't said anything publicly, it's hard to imagine that Brogdon isn't a little concerned by the fact he was just hours away from being traded to the opposite side of the country. Additionally, Pritchard could still want a fresh start, and maybe the C's haven't found the right trade for him yet.

It's hard to tell what Stevens and company have cooking, but don't be surprised if more offseason madness takes place in the coming weeks.