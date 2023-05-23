Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals! The Celtics find themselves down 0-3 while the Heat need just one win to advance to the NBA Finals. Consequently, FanDuel has us covered with same-game parlay odds for Game 4. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Heat same-game parlay featuring Jimmy Butler.

Here are the Celtics-Heat same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds: Celtics-Heat Game 4

Jimmy Butler: 6+ Rebounds

Jimmy Butler: 25+ Points

Bam Adebayo: Over 16.5 Points

Jayson Tatum: 10+ Rebounds

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +410

For Darius Butler’s Celtics-Heat Game 4 same-game parlay, FanDuel presents a juicy four-leg parlay headlined by Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum. When putting together a same-game parlay you want to string together legs that can build off one another. It’s easy to see how this parlay comes together tonight. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo continue to dominate the series, while Jayson Tatum cleans up the glass for a desperate Celtics team.

To kick things off, Jimmy Butler scoring 25+ (-260) looks like the most sure-fire leg of the parlay. Although Butler only scored 16 in Game 3, he averages 29.9 PPG this postseason. Additionally, he eclipsed 25 points in 10/13 playoff games thus far. Along with his scoring, Butler recording 6+ rebounds (-240) also looks relatively easy. Butler averaged 6.7 RPG this postseason and has eclipsed that number in 8/13 playoff games overall and 2/3 this series.

Bam Adebayo scoring over 16.5 points (-192) comes in next. Bam averages 18.1 PPG for the playoffs, hit the over in 9/14 playoff games overall, and 2/3 games this series. Additionally, he averaged 25 PPG against Boston in four regular season matchups.

Finally, Jayson Tatum recording 10+ rebounds (-170) comes in as the biggest risk of the parlay. Still, this isn’t exactly a tall task for Tatum considering he averaged 10.5 RPG for the postseason and hit double-digit rebounds in 11/16 games overall and 2/3 games this series.