On Thursday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost their second straight game with a disappointing narrow road defeat at the hands of the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Tatum had one of his worst games in what has otherwise been an All-NBA caliber season, and the Celtics as a whole were powerless to stop two-time MVP and presumptive favorite to win the award once again Nikola Jokic down the stretch.
Still, not everyone is so convinced that the Celtics' struggles against Denver this year are insurmountable.
Recently, NBA insider Chris Broussard took to FS1's First Things First to explain why he thinks the Celtics should still have faith despite the setbacks.
“I think Denver is the best team in the league. Jokić is the best player in the league & they should be favored to win the title. But the Nuggets didn't look unbeatable to the point where the Celtics should be demoralized,” said Broussard.
The Celtics were swept in their season series vs the Nuggets, suffering their first home loss of the season against Denver back in January and now losing on the road in Thursday's defeat. It should be noted that Boston suffered an unusually poor shooting night from both the free throw line and the perimeter, and Tatum also likely would generally play better than what he displayed on Thursday should the two teams square off in an NBA Finals series.
In any case, the Celtics will next hit the floor on Saturday vs the Phoenix Suns.