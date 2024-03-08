Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has shown that he can be one of the top players in the NBA, but after another lackluster performance in a big game, people are beginning to wonder if he can handle the big moments. The Celtics lost on the road to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, and it certainly wasn't Tatum's best game.
Jayson Tatum finished with just 15 points in the Celtics loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. He was 5-13 from the floor. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown was doing the heavy lifting as he finished with 41 points, but it wasn't enough as Denver won 115-109. ESPN NBA analysts Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst discussed Tatum's ability to perform in the clutch on The Hoop Collective, and like most, they haven't been impressed.
Tim MacMahon: Going back to Cleveland obviously they blow the lead, terrible down the stretch, and it comes down to the ball is in Jayson Tatum's hands. Okay MVP candidate deliver, and he jacks up a crap shot, just an ugly contested soft fade away and kicked his leg out.
Brian Windhorst: “Yeah he kicked his leg out to get a foul which he got for about two minutes and they over (turned it).”
Tim MacMahon: “Yeah got it until they looked at the review they're like ‘oh yeah that was awful' and he got hammered pretty hard, not by the defender, but by you know, media, fans, etc. There was a whole lot of spotlight on Jayson Tatum’s clutch woes and I mean those numbers are not pretty, like he's literally among stars, one of, if not the worst clutch player in the league this season. I wonder if all that had any kind of carryover going into this game because it's very shocking to see a superstar come up this small in a game like this.”
The Celtics are currently the best team in the league, but if Tatum can't figure out how to step up in the clutch, they will continue to end their seasons with disappointment in the postseason. He has to be better.