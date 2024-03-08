We're back to bring you our final prediction and pick for Saturday's NBA slate as we'll see two top teams in each conference meet for a primetime tilt. The NBA-leading Boston Celtics (48-14) will take on the Phoenix Suns (37-26) as both teams gear-up for one last playoff push. Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-Suns prediction and pick.
The Boston Celtics are currently first in their division and they're leading the Eastern Conference by 7.5 games. After stringing together 11 wins, they lost back-to-back games on the road against the Cavaliers and Nuggets. They have three more road games on this current trip and will look for their first win.
The Phoenix Suns are currently second in the Pacific Division and they hold the six-seed in the Western Conference. They're alternated back-to-back wins and losses for the last 10 games and they're coming into this one following wins against the Nuggets and Raptors. They'll see this Boston squad twice over the next three games.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Celtics-Suns Odds
Boston Celtics: -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -230
Phoenix Suns: +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +190
Over: 227.5 (-110)
Under: 227.5 (-110)
How to Watch Celtics vs. Suns
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT
TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass
Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Celtics have been a different team at home than they have been on the road and they've begun this current road trip with two losses against top seeds in the East and West. Their road won't get much easier, facing the Suns with a 19-11 record on the road. They had a massive Finals preview against the Denver Nuggets in their last game. At Denver, Nikola Jokic was able to show his braun once again and will the Nuggets to a big fourth quarter. Boston's defense struggled rebounding the basketball and that loss will sting them until they can possibly rematch the Nuggets in the Finals.
Jaylen Brown had a great game against the Nuggets with 41 points, but he took 36 shots and went just 2-7 from three. Clearly he was the only Celtics player in a decent shooting rhythm, so it'll be a test for them to break out of this mini-slump on the road. Derrick White was also quiet from three-point range missing all four of his attempts. If the Celtics can pick their shooting up just a tad, their defense should prove to be the more consistent unit in this matchup.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Phoenix Suns have been up-and-down over the last 10 games and they're looking to chase New Orleans down for the five-spot, sitting just a half game behind them. It's been tough for the Suns' big three in Durant, Booker, and Beal to all stay healthy and on the floor together. Since Bradley Beal's recent return, Devin Booker landed on the injury report and they'll be moving forward without him in this one. Look for Beal to have an expanded role in handling the ball and he'll be given the green light to shoot.
The Suns will also be without Josh Okogie and they could see some problems in the defensive interior against Kristaps Porzingis. They have yet to face the Celtics this season, but Jusuf Nurkic will undoubtedly have to have a good performance as he matches up with Porzingis. Look for Kevin Durant to also help defensively on the other side as they try to keep Boston's big men spaced and on the perimeters.
Final Celtics-Suns Prediction & Pick
This will be a great matchup on primetime ESPN and both teams are playing a position game within their conferences. The Phoenix Suns have been consistently hovering around .500 for the last few weeks, while the Celtics will have to own up to their road issues during this game. With Devin Booker out for the Suns and Jaylen Brown heating up at the moment, the Celtics could have a slight advantage with their scoring threats.
The Celtics also boast the better defensive unit and will have less to worry about with Booker out. Furthermore, the Suns are just 12-21 ATS at home this season and have underperformed in dog spots at just 6-10. The Celtics will be looking to avenge their recent loss, while the Suns have the perfect opportunity to capitalize on their struggles.
For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Boston Celtics to get it done on the road. They'll have to produce road wins at some point and it's been impossible for this team to see a losing streak this year. Celtics cover in Phoenix.
Final Celtics-Suns Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -5.5 (-110)