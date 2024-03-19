The Boston Celtics topped the Detroit Pistons 119-94 behind Derrick White's first career triple-double.
White notched 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Celtics' win, and reaction is pouring in. Not only from fans, but from his Celtics teammates:
The Celtics doused Derrick White with water after he dropped his first career triple-double 😂
Celtics fans were also thrilled with White's big night.
The Right Guy – “Bald Derrick is better than severely receding hairline Derrick”
Dave – “Celtics are too good this year”
Fatboi – “The man has been ballin his ass off this season, since M.Smart left.. D.White is a Baller, No Debate.”
Nima – “Tatum’s 4th option”
Anti-Influencer – “Most underrated player in the NBA”
CurryTime – “Celtics got like 7 players who would be the 2nd best option on the Warriors”
Garfield Winston Clark – “He’s third like 3-4 option lol they better win it all this year”
Keenan Devaney – “Celtics need to pay this man whatever he wants idc”
In addition to White's big game, The Celtics got contributions up and down the lineup.
Jaylen Brown scored 31 points in three quarters, and Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis returned after missing five games with a strained right hamstring. He had 20 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.
Boston star Jayson Tatum missed the game because of a right ankle injury, but the team had more than enough to make up for the absence of their leading scorer (27.1 points a game) and rebounder (8.3).
Boston also played without starting guard Jrue Holiday (bruised right shoulder) and reserve forward Al Horford. The 37-year-old Horford hasn’t played consecutive games this season.
Up next, Boston takes on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.