Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, who is performing well in 2023-24, revealed why his three-point shooting has improved.

The Boston Celtics are counting on their stars to lead the way in the 2023-24 season, and so far, they have. However, Celtics guard Derrick White, who's the only member of Boston's starting five to never be in an All-Star game, has shined just as bright.

Through 30 matchups, White is averaging a career-high 17 points per game in 32.4 minutes per outing. He's also posted an impressive 5.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Yet, perhaps the main factor in White's growth is his deep ball.

While on former NBA shooter JJ Redick's podcast, White explained how he's shooting a stellar 42.2% from beyond the arc this season, via The Old Man & the Three.

“My confidence right now is completely different from when I first joined the team,” White admitted. “If I feel like I'm open, the team just believes in me to take and make those shots. And so I feel like starting with confidence that's definitely a big difference.”

White was moved from the San Antonio Spurs to the Celtics at the trade deadline in 2022. Following the surprising deal, White shot a meager 30.2% from 3-point land in 26 regular season games. During Boston's run to the 2022 NBA Finals, he didn't shoot much better from deep, posting a 31.3% conversion rate through 23 contests.

With a full season now under his belt, White is feeling more at home in Beantown. The Colorado native has stepped up in a big way since Celtics leader Marcus Smart was traded, as he's provided both clutch shotmaking and defensive prowess.

NBA fans have noticed a change, too. When the league posted the first fan returns from All-Star voting, White received the eight-most votes for guards in the Eastern Conference.

The first EAST returns for #NBAAllStar 2024! Who do you think should be in Indy? ⭐️ Make your picks with #NBAAllStar Voting presented by @ATT on the NBA App and https://t.co/Pqxh2EPubW! 🗳️ https://t.co/nn56dQ564R pic.twitter.com/gHfAsfoA5T — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

Making his first All-Star appearance will be tough, but regardless, White seems more than satisfied to help his team elevate their stellar 26-7 record.