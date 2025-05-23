Boston Celtics' star Jaylen Brown is already plotting his revenge tour for next season and with a healthy Jayson Tatum by his side, the Celtics will once again be a force to be reckon with in the East. Brown has also carved his own path within the sneaker industry, establishing brand 741 and releasing his own debut signature model. Just recently, he unveiled the newest “White Noise” colorway of the 741 Rover.

Jaylen Brown established 741 brand in October 2024 as one of the first current superstars to forgo a contract with Nike, Adidas, or others and forge his own path within the sneaker space. Since then, Brown unveiled his debut signature model, the 741 Rover, which is inspired by his curiosity and love of science.

In an interview with boston.com, Brown stated that 741 is “more than just a sneaker brand – it's a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership.” Previously releasing the debut shoe in a “Black Moon” colorway, this upcoming “White Noise” counterpart is set to hit retailers in the coming days.

Jaylen Brown's 741 Rover “White Noise”

First unveiled along Bill Nye the Science Guy at the Museum of Science in Boston, the 741 Rover is unlike any other basketball sneaker out on the market in that its construction is perfectly tailored to the needs of Jaylen Brown. The clean, all white colorway is rather unassuming, but it's the structure of the shoe with it's full-length covered boot that makes these stand out.

Inspired by reflections from the sun, the “White Noise” 741 Rover features blue “pods” along the upper to further create an identity for this shoe. The treaded outsoles and lacing system are another unique aspect of these, perfectly fitting the game and on-court style of their originator.

The 741 Rover “White Noise” is set to drop May 24. 2025 for a retail tag of $170. The shoes will be available on outlets like KICKS CREW and will be stocked in ample quantities, so don't miss out on your chance to own these while they last!

