Michael Jordan was just bestowed the honor of being the name tied to the NBA Most Valuable Player award. Unsurprisingly, this triggered some rather pointed reactions from LeBron James stans.

Those same supporters won’t enjoy the recent comments from journeyman NBA veteran Evan Turner. With LeBron fans questioning what award the NBA could possibly honor King James with once he wraps up his career, the former Boston Celtics point forward took to Twitter to throw some light-hearted shade.

If we ever have a bubble championship again then that specific trophy should be named after him https://t.co/K0HChhVbRF — Evan Turner (@thekidet) December 14, 2022

God forbid we’d ever need to have another NBA bubble ever again, but even LeBron’s most ardent supporters have to admit that’s at least a little funny.

Some of the responses didn’t seem to think so, though. A handful tried to clown Evan Turner, granting him an unwanted new NBA award of his own and telling him to know his place in the NBA hierarchy.

the evan turner unfulfilled potential award. i don’t hate it — . (@LostGMG) December 14, 2022

you was always a glorified role player at best. the nerve of you to talk like you was anything more is crazy lol — 🥷🏾 (@itsjustTaj_) December 14, 2022

Given all the vitriol being hurled against him over the LeBron joke he made, Turner followed up with another tweet to try and defend himself.

I’ve been getting harassed non stop since I tweeted about the bron bron trophy..it’s only fitting that I respond with this: “At the end of the day, all the people who want to see me fail, they gotta wake up tomorrow and have the same life they had when they woke up today.” — Evan Turner (@thekidet) December 14, 2022

While it might have triggered some fans on Twitter, it’s more than likely that it’s all just laughs between Turner and James in private.

The two actually have a longstanding history of facing one another. Turner has been on the other side of a playoff series against LeBron three different times, once each with the Celtics, 76ers, and Pacers. Turner also played college ball for Ohio State, which is known to be James’ likely choice if he decided to go to college.