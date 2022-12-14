Michael Jordan was just bestowed the honor of being the name tied to the NBA Most Valuable Player award. Unsurprisingly, this triggered some rather pointed reactions from LeBron James stans.

Those same supporters won’t enjoy the recent comments from journeyman NBA veteran Evan Turner. With LeBron fans questioning what award the NBA could possibly honor King James with once he wraps up his career, the former Boston Celtics point forward took to Twitter to throw some light-hearted shade.

God forbid we’d ever need to have another NBA bubble ever again, but even LeBron’s most ardent supporters have to admit that’s at least a little funny.

Some of the responses didn’t seem to think so, though. A handful tried to clown Evan Turner, granting him an unwanted new NBA award of his own and telling him to know his place in the NBA hierarchy.

Given all the vitriol being hurled against him over the LeBron joke he made, Turner followed up with another tweet to try and defend himself.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Celtics, Lakers

Celtics star Jayson Tatum nearly destroyed LeBron James with poster dunk of the season

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Charles Barkley, LeBron James

Charles Barkley drops Lakers truth bomb that Clippers fans will love

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Lakers, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Shaq

Are the Lakers LeBron James’ or Anthony Davis’ team? Shaq weighs in

Paolo Songco ·

While it might have triggered some fans on Twitter, it’s more than likely that it’s all just laughs between Turner and James in private.

The two actually have a longstanding history of facing one another. Turner has been on the other side of a playoff series against LeBron three different times, once each with the Celtics, 76ers, and Pacers. Turner also played college ball for Ohio State, which is known to be James’ likely choice if he decided to go to college.