By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The NBA just announced that the regular season MVP awardee will now receive the Michael Jordan Trophy to honor the legacy left behind by the Chicago Bulls icon. It was inevitable that the conversation would steer toward the never-ending GOAT debate between Jordan and LeBron James.

It’s not exactly settled whether getting an award named after you impacts a player’s legacy, but it’s no surprise to see MJ supporters touting the honor over their LeBron counterparts. NBA Twitter was full of such reactions:

I just want to remind everyone now that if LeBron somehow ever won another MVP, he would be holding a trophy of Michael Jordan. GOAT debate over. Have a nice day. — Bleacher Nation Bulls (@BN_Bulls) December 13, 2022

All the under-25 fans “derr derr why isn’t it named the Lebron James Trophy derr derr” https://t.co/AjOwDyCfUL — iain mcletchie (@mcletch) December 13, 2022

A handful saw the NBA’s decision as an insult to LeBron, who owns four of them and is still going strong in Year 20. With every possible angle being leveraged in the GOAT debate, it’s clear that the Lakers star’s supporters didn’t agree with the move.

🚨🚨🚨 The NBA is renaming the MVP trophy and modelling it after Michael Jordan. LeBron fans (me) will need a few days to recover from this, it’s a tough blow… pic.twitter.com/GFnh8dV1er — Carlos 🟠 (@CarlosBerkley) December 13, 2022

NBA naming MVP after Michael Jordan, in huge, immortal slap in the face to LeBron James. — Patrick Thornton (@pwthornton) December 13, 2022

The #NBA did not name a trophy for LeBron James? They are calling the MVP trophy the Michael Jordan trophy. pic.twitter.com/1hf6orjVon — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) December 13, 2022

A few Michael Jordan fans are hoping LeBron manages to win one more just for the hilarity that would ensue. Having to accept the MVP award named after the man he’s been chasing throughout his career would certainly be a bittersweet moment, if not for King James himself but the his supports who’ve argued adamantly against MJ over the years.

Now I want LeBron to win one more MVP so his Stans can lose it😂 — BC (@B_Craw4D) December 13, 2022

Lebron if he wins the Michael Jordan trophy pic.twitter.com/RP376VL8fP — NBA Memes (@NBAmemeIG) December 13, 2022

There’s no question that LeBron James will eventually leave behind a legacy worth of an award being named after him. But with the MVP and most other titles already taken, Hardwood Paroxysms had a facetious idea of what award fits him: Executive of the Year for LeGM.

It's cool that they're naming MVP after MJ. Word is there's already plans to name an award after LeBron, and what better to give him than Executive of the Year. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) December 13, 2022

At the end of the day though, it’s just an award name. It’s still the awards won as players that ultimately matter the most in such debates. Michael Jordan may have gotten another accolade much later in his career, but LeBron has one huge edge over MJ in the pursuit of greatness: he’s still playing and adding to his legacy to this day.