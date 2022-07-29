Back in 2018, former Boston Celtics big man Glen “Big Baby” Davis was arrested on illegal drug charges in Maryland. He eventually avoided jail time by paying a $15,000 fine.

Davis recently guested on Vlad TV and it was an opportunity for him to relive the chilling incident he had with the police that led to his arrest some four years ago. According to the one-time NBA champ, he had just ventured into a cannabis business at that time. Davis recalls that upon checking into his hotel room, the manager became suspicious because he smelled marijuana on Davis. This led to the hotel employee alerting the police, who in turn literally came knocking on his door moments later (h/t Asmir Pekmic of sportskeeda):

“I get a knock on my door. … I opened the door. They’re like, ‘You’re doing drugs in here?’ I’m like, ‘No, sir, I’m just rolling up a blunt. I’m about to leave,'” Davis recalled.

Davis left his room after the encounter, but he ended up going back after realizing that he had left his mobile phone. This was when things got a bit heated:

“We leave literally,” Davis said. “I left my phone. I was like, ‘Damn, I’m without a phone.’ I go back to the hotel. The police are coming out of my room. I’m like, ‘Why are you in my room?” It was like, ‘There was illegal drugs activity going on.’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Apparently, the police were able to secure a warrant from a judge. They searched Davis’ room and ended up uncovering four ounces of marijuana as well as $92,000 in cash.

As previously mentioned, Davis was able to settle his case in court, and he was able to avoid what could have been a lengthy prison sentence. Nevertheless, it is clear that the trauma from that event has stuck with him.