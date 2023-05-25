A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Joe Mazzulla has done a terrific job in coaching the Boston Celtics all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in just his first year as a head coach in the NBA. However, he has a gargantuan task ahead of him as he hopes to lead Boston to a never-before-seen series comeback after being down 0-3 in the series against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. The Celtics will take a major step in this respect on Thursday night if they are able to secure a home win in Game 5 and cut down the series deficit to 3-2.

Former Boston big man Glen Davis has now shared his thoughts on Joe Mazzulla’s tenure with the Celtics. According to the one-time NBA champ, he believes that Coach Mazzulla’s job will be on the line in this series:

“If you pull this off, you get to stay,” Davis said, per TMZ Sports. “If you don’t, you’re outta there buddy.”

Big Baby went full Captain Obvious by saying that Mazzulla will get to keep his job if he is able to lead the Celtics to a highly improbable come-from-behind series win in the East Finals. I mean, duh.

However, it’s a bit presumptuous that Mazzulla will get sacked if he doesn’t. There’s no denying that it will be an utterly disappointing NBA Playoffs exit for the Celtics, but at the same time, more than a few folks out there will argue that he’s done enough to get at least another year on the job.

Finally, Glen Davis had a message for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the rest of the squad ahead of Thursday’s do-or-die showdown:

“Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown. They better get that s*** in order, got dammit — at least a good fight,” Davis said. “We can come back. I truly believe. Miami hasn’t been good all year. They haven’t been consistent. They’re playing well right now. We just gotta get on the same level.”

We shall see in Game 5 on Thursday night.