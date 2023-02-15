The Boston Celtics got a lot of bad news on Tuesday. Aside from losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime, Grant Williams appeared to have sustained an injury that could put his availability for the team in jeopardy.

Speaking to reporters after the 131-125 defeat to the Bucks, Williams admitted that he is dealing with a right arm injury. While he refused to go into further detail about the extent of the issue, he did mention that he is struggling to bend his shooting arm right now, per Jay King of The Athletic.

Considering that the Celtics have a game scheduled on Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons, there’s a chance that Williams could be ruled out. He is averaging 8.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for Boston. He is a solid backup whom the team has used as a starter multiple times, and his potential absence would be quite the blow to their bench production.

Against the Bucks, Williams started and recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds along with four assists and one steal.

The good news for the Celtics is that even if Grant Williams were to sit out the Pistons match, they will have a long rest with the All-Star break coming right up. The 24-year-old forward will have one week to rest and heal his injured hand before they return to action against the Indiana Pacers on February 23.

Here’s to hoping that Williams’ injury is not as serious as it seems to be, though.