The South Carolina football team earned an impressive commitment on Wednesday as four-star defensive lineman Noah Clark announced that he will play for the Gamecocks. Clark was receiving a lot of attention from other big programs like NC State and Virginia Tech, but he decided that South Carolina was the right fit. This is a big get for head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, who are off to a bit of a slow start in the 2026 class.

“BREAKING: Four-Star DL Noah Clark has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 330 DL from Durham, NC chose the Gamecocks over NC State & Virginia Tech.”

Noah Clark had a quick message for South Carolina football fans upon his commitment:

“Throw the Spurs Up Gamecock Nation,” he said.

Clark is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #126 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #21 DL and the #8 player in the state of North Carolina. Clark currently attends C.E. Jordan High School in Durham, NC. There are a few in-state ACC schools that wanted him, but South Carolina found away to secure the commitment.

“Massive human being that has checked in over 6-foot-4 and 348-pounds but weight has fluctuated,” his scouting report states. “Brings valuable size, explosiveness, and power to a premium line of scrimmage position. Best suited as a two-gapping zero technique, Clark shows ability to shed blocks with explosive hands and can get upfield surprisingly well for his size.”

Standing at 6'4″ and 330 lbs, Clark is an absolute unit that should be able to find the field pretty quickly once he begins his career at South Carolina.

“A very raw athlete, Clark has NFL upside when you consider size, athleticism, and toughness to make plays behind the line,” the scouting report continues. “He's a stout presence upfront that can also bring value on passing downs. Expect Clark to see the field early in his career at the next level. Clark is a big time commodity upfront for any program in the country.”

The 2026 South Carolina football recruiting class isn't ranked very high right now as the Gamecocks have the #51 class in the nation, according to 247Sports. However, the issue is that they don't have a lot of commitments yet. In terms of average player rating, the Gamecocks have one of the best classes in the country. They aren't landing a lot of recruits, but the ones who have committed are some of the best in the nation. When all is said and done, Shane Beamer and South Carolina should have one of the top classes in college football.