‘It shows how valuable he is’: Grant Williams on Jaylen Brown’s importance amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has been a key piece for this organization and was crucial in their NBA Finals run a few months ago. But, he’s still found his name in trade rumors recently as the C’s explore the idea of potentially trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who is adamant about wanting out.

While no actual offers have been put on the table yet, it’s almost a guarantee Brown will be involved if the two teams pull off a blockbuster. With all the uncertainty, teammate Grant Williams has made sure to comfort Brown and make him feel comfortable. In fact, he believes Brown should feel honored that his name is even involved in a trade for one of the best players ever.

Via Bobby Manning:

“I feel like Jaylen Brown is mature in his mindset … I talk to him, texted him, reach out as often as I can. It’s one of those things, it’s the league, it’s a business, it’s not something to be discouraged by. We love JB. It kinda shows how valuable he is, like a top-10 player in the world and you’re the focal point? I don’t know if it’ll work out or not I’m not involved but if it doesn’t happen JB is definitely going to come back with a chip on his shoulder, I know how JB responds.”

The Celtics, Heat, Raptors, and Sixers are the four teams most interested in KD right now. The Nets wanted Jaylen Brown AND Marcus Smart, but Boston slammed the door shut on that.

Brown is undoubtedly important to the C’s and everyone knows it. No matter what happens, there will be nothing but love for him. For now, he’s staying put.