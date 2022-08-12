The Jaylen Brown reason Celtics will remain part of Kevin Durant trade discussion

Kevin Durant has yet to be traded. Despite a previous trade request and a recent ultimatum, the superstar is still technically a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, a deal is expected to occur. But the Nets have an unsurprisingly absurd asking price for KD which many teams have been unable to meet. The one team who could meet their trade expectations is the Boston Celtics. Although Jaylen Brown isn’t being actively shipped, the Celtics have displayed a willingness to include him in a trade package for Kevin Durant.

An NBA executive recently told Heavy Sports why the Celtics will remain linked to the Nets because of Jaylen Brown.

“Jaylen Brown is the single best player we’ve heard tied to this thing, so Brooklyn has to keep that alive. I still don’t know how real that is, and, trust me, we’ve been trying to find out for our own sake. There may be nothing there at all, or maybe there’s something if Brooklyn gets back to reality with what they’re asking for. But unless they can find another deal for Durant or they work things out with him, a team like Boston is stuck in this — the rumors and the whispers around the league at least — because they’ve got really good players.”

The executive then commented on the potentially “uncomfortable” relationship between the Celtics front office and Jaylen Brown amid trade rumors.

“I’m sure Brad (Stevens, president of basketball operations) has talked to Brown and they’re all cool, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t going to be uncomfortable.”

What’s next for the Nets?

Brown is likely the best player that the Nets have been linked to in trade talks. And if they refuse to lower their astronomical asking price for Kevin Durant, it is expected to remain that way. Their current price for KD is turning off a number of teams.