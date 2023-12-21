The Celtics star went nuts against the Kings, including an epic dunk.

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics were on a five-game winning streak entering their 2022 NBA Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors. On the other hand, Golden State was 12-14 and not even in contention for a play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Warriors turned back the clock and looked like the Warriors of old, stunning the Celtics 132-126 in overtime. Boston's largest lead was 17 points, and they were even up 114-107 with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Brown was blunt after the game. “It’s the league. S**t happens,” he said bluntly. “Gotta get ready for the next one.”

The ‘next one' was Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings and Brown was definitely ready. With the Celtics up 26 points in the third quarter, Brown unleashed a Dunk of the Year candidate on Sacramento:

JAYLEN BROWN POSTER SLAM 😱pic.twitter.com/HOke4bOXNC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 21, 2023

Celtics fans will be glad to see Brown and the team bouncing back after Boston's most frustrating loss of the season. The Celtics had countless opportunities to finish the Warriors off, but similarly to the two teams' NBA Finals matchup, they collapsed when it mattered most. Boston shot an awful 29% from beyond the arc and got outscored 46-29 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

The Celtics ended up crushing the Kings 144-119. Even without Jason Tatum in the lineup, Boston put five players over 20 points, paced by Brown's 28. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and 10 assists, while Kristaps Porzingis poured in 24 points and 9 rebounds.

Up next for Jaylen Brown and the Celtics: They visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.