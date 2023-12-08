Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is set to make his return from a calf injury against the Knicks on Friday night.

Kristaps Porzingis has missed the last four games for the Boston Celtics due to a left calf strain. The All-Star big man was unavailable for the Celtics' NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals game against the Indiana Pacers, the only game Boston lost in his recent absence. Recently said to be nearing a return from his injury, Porzingis appears to be ready to return to the court.

Originally listed as probable to play, the Celtics have since upgraded Porzingis to available, meaning that he will make his return against the New York Knicks on Friday evening. Better yet, Porzingis gets yet another shot at his former team this season.

Porzingis spent the first three seasons of his NBA career with New York before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Just this past offseason, he was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Celtics.

In the midst of his first season with the Celtics, Porzingis has played in a total of 15 games, averaging 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from three-point range. The Latvian big man currently ranks third on the team in scoring behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Porzingis' return is obviously a positive for the Celtics, as he is a big part of what they are trying to do this season. Moving on from Robert Williams III, Porzingis has been the team's leading shot blocker and one of the anchors of the Celtics' defense. Now, set to return against his former team, KP will be looking to help Boston begin another win streak.

With Porzingis returning on Friday, presumably to the starting lineup, veteran big man Al Horford will move from the starting lineup back to the bench. At this time, it is unknown if Kristaps Porzingis will face a minutes restriction in his return after missing the last four games.