BOSTON — It's almost unheard of to see a reigning NBA Finals MVP defer to a bench player on offense. However, the Boston Celtics boast such an embarrassment of riches that this exact scenario occurred with star Jaylen Brown and backup point guard Payton Pritchard on Monday night during the Green Team's 108-89 victory over the Miami Heat.

Pritchard is undoubtedly playing the best basketball of his NBA career to start the 2024-25 regular season. Through 21 games, he's averaged a career-high 16.4 points while shooting an incredible 48.9% from the field. The Oregon native has notched at least 20 points in four-straight games and even earned a nomination for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his play from November 25th to December 1st.

Against Miami, Pritchard finished with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes. The former first-round pick had the highest plus-minus rating (plus-16) of any bench player on Monday and outscored every Heat starter. Numbers like those help explain why a three-time All-Star trusts Pritchard whenever he has the ball.

“[Pritchard has] definitely been expanding his game and I love to see it,” Brown told reporters during his postgame presser. “I said before the season started that we play through Payton against certain teams and matchups. Now I don't think anybody thinks anything of that comment. We're gonna continue to do that, continue to look for him to get going because he's proven that it don't even matter—it's any team now.”

Why Celtics star Jaylen Brown respects Payton Pritchard's abilities

Whether it's an undermanned Heat squad or the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers, Pritchard can put on a show against any opponent. His confidence is palpable, yet his work off the court is arguably the main reason Boston's brightest stars believe in his game.

“He's put in the work to garner people's respect. Payton's a gym rat. He's always in the gym working on his game,” Brown complimented. “So he's earned the respect to be able to do other things because of how good he has been all season long in his role. And I encourage it. On the court, when he's got it going, I take my butt to the corner and Payton's running the show.”

Although Brown's resume exceeds Pritchard's (and a large chunk of the NBA), he is more than willing to respect the hot hand and let Pritchard take over when the time is right. That sacrifice speaks to the Finals MVP's maturity and the Celtics' remarkable depth.

“You gotta have that ability throughout the year to have a group that knows on any given night you can be the first option, you can be the fifth option, depending on who's doing what on our team,” Brown said. “Offensively, any given night it could be whoever.”

While Pritchard impressed the TD Garden crowd with his efficiency, Brown still had a game-high 29 points in 31 minutes. The 28-year-old shot under 40% on the evening, but still wanted credit for his hand in Pritchard's performance.

“He's been in my bag, man, for sure. He got my shoes on. I'm gonna have to take my joints back,” Brown joked. “He definitely has the up-fakes, the post moves.”

For much of the season, Pritchard has worn the 741 Rover shoes, which are part of Brown's self-made 741 Performance brand. On Tuesday, Brown posted his teammate's impressive stats while donning his new kicks:

No matter what Pritchard has on his feet, he is an asset for the 17-4 Celtics. Brown and company recognize that, and they're hopeful the bench guard still hasn't reached his ceiling.