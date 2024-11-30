The Boston Celtics handled the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-24 NBA Finals in five games. While on Twitch with Kai Cenat, Mavs superstar Kyrie Irving sounded a little salty in giving flowers to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the rest of the so-called superteam out of Boston.

“We lost in the Finals last year, bro. You don't think I'm a little more motivated? We were right there. We were going against a superteam.”

In October, Irving discussed everything the Celtics did right in taking down the Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

“I have always known that going against some guys that I've played [with] is always going to be some of the toughest,” Irving stated. “Playing against Jrue Holiday, [Jayson Tatum], [Jaylen Brown], even Derrick White and Al Horford. That starting five with [Kristaps Porzingis] thrown in there, they had a great defensive group, and they play extremely well off each other on the defensive end.

“It wasn’t like I could get isos every time against everybody. We [were] going against one of the best defensive teams of all time, not one of the best defensive teams of just the past few seasons. That was a special group… I give credit to the Boston Celtics.”

Mavericks improving after four-game losing streak

Luka Doncic is still a game-time decision against the Utah Jazz. Klay Thompson is ruled out because of a persisting left foot injury.

Irving seems to be settling down and possibly growing roots in Dallas, and the Mavs' players around him seem to be bonding in ways that were perhaps absent from his previous teams.

“He's amazing, from the first time we were in LA watching him workout, he's amazing,” Quentin Grimes said. “Probably one of the most skilled players ever, if not the most skilled player ever. So just watching him everyday, he's been vocal everyday in the locker room, practice, film.”

Now 4-1 with Doncic out of the lineup, head coach Jason Kidd issued a challenge to the Mavericks.

“Ball movement, when you look at just the pace we are playing with… We're actually making some shots,” Kidd said. “We're gonna need Luka here, hopefully he's back here shortly. But it just shows the depth of the team… It's just the character of our team. We've lost some close games early in the season, but we all understand that we're learning each other and we're getting better each time we take the floor.

“Even if we do lose, there's no panic. It's just, what can we learn… Without Luka right now we're finding ways to win and with Luka we will find ways to win.”

The Mavericks are in Utah to play the Jazz tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST.