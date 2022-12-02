Published December 2, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics had the ultimate honor of having royalty in the building on Wednesday when they took on the Miami Heat. Prince William and Princess Kate were both in attendance to watch the Cs take on another Eastern Conference contender in what turned out to be quite a spectacle. As it turns out, however, Jaylen Brown could not care any less about the presence of the literal heir to the throne in England and his wife/future queen.

When asked after the game to share his thoughts about the presence of the royal couple, Brown got brutally honest in his response:

“It was just a regular game to me,” Brown said plainly.

Jaylen Brown on playing in front of the Prince and Princess: pic.twitter.com/iyzc8yM5oi — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) December 1, 2022

That’s savage. Brown has played in front of his fair share of celebrities through the years, but you would have imagined some sort of reverence for the Prince and the Princess, right? Well, this clearly just wasn’t the case for the Celtics star.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla had an even more unapologetic response when asked about the royal family:

“Jesus, Mary, and Joseph?” Mazzulla responded with a straight face. “… I’m only familiar with one royal family. I don’t know too much about that one.”

Answered with a straight face 😂 pic.twitter.com/Mgfj4a9adC — bulbul🍜 📖 🏡 👩‍🌾 (@sue_then) December 1, 2022

Prince William and Princess Kate may be fans of the Celtics, but it seems that the feeling isn’t exactly mutual for Brown and Mazzulla.

For what it’s worth, the Celtics took home the victory over Miami, 134-121. Jayson Tatum stole the show with a 49-point explosion. Perhaps he would have been more cordial with his response about the royal couple.