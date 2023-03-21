Trade rumors can get out of hand in a hurry, and when NBA stars Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant were seen working out together last summer, Jaylen Brown feared the worst.

The two-time All-Star for the Boston Celtics recently revealed that he thought his time in Beantown might’ve been over when he saw his teammate in the gym with Durant.

“[Durant] and JT are friends. They was working out together and whatnot,” Brown told Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “So, I wasn’t sure what the energy was. I wasn’t sure what the direction of the [Celtics] organization was.”

Kevin Durant x Jayson Tatum in the gym. 🔥 (via @bredhampton) pic.twitter.com/URg8zPCt9s — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 16, 2022

The potential trade talks involving Durant and Brown peaked when the August workout happened, so to get some clarification Brown made some calls. Notably, he hopped on a three-way phone call with Tatum and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to figure out if a trade was in the works.

“Once we all got together and kind of talked it through, we all left on the same page,” Brown said. “But the actions that was taking place during that time, it just didn’t seem like that was the direction that the organization was going in. I don’t know. It was hard to tell, at least.”

Stevens assured Brown that he was staying a Celtic and that no move for KD was going down. Around the time of the February 9th trade deadline, the Celtics’ front office had to speak to Brown again to let him know that the Durant trade rumors were more talk than substance. The 34-year-old was traded eventually, however, he landed with the Phoenix Suns rather than any Eastern Conference team.

Although it’s hard to know how close Boston was to dealing Brown, there are reports the Celtics asked the Brooklyn Nets about Durant’s availability.

The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player pic.twitter.com/qTvOQezcx3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 25, 2022

As a result, it seems like Brown’s trust in Boston’s front office wavered a bit.

“It’s hard coming into teams and organizations and being warm. They operate on different principles, I think,” Brown said. “This is an organization. They look at it as a business, where they’ll tell you one thing, and then behind closed doors, they’ll say another, and they’ll trade you off.”

Brown’s latest contract with Boston is up next year, so it’ll be interesting to see what his future holds. For the time being, though, he’ll line up next to Tatum and the rest of the Celtics in hopes of bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy back to Boston.