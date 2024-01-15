Jaylen Brown is on the injury report.

For the fourth time in the 2023-24 season, the Boston Celtics are facing the Toronto Raptors in a divisional battle. But for this MLK Day matchup on Monday night, the C's may be without star Jaylen Brown.

The two-time All-Star has only missed two games all season, yet he's listed as questionable against the Raptors with a right knee injury. Luckily, this designation shouldn't be too serious and is likely more rest-related.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow at Toronto: Jaylen Brown (right knee hyperextension) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2024

The Celtics have beaten the Raptors seven times in a row, with three of those wins coming during the 2023-24 campaign. In their last meeting, Jaylen Brown carried the C's, who were without Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, and dropped 31 points and 10 rebounds in 41 minutes. Boston prevailed 120-118 and one day after the late December game, Toronto made some big changes.

Just before 2024, the Raptors dealt multiple players, including forward OG Anunoby, to the New York Knicks in exchange for a second-round pick, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. Although the Celtics haven't faced the new-look Raptors yet, they have seen plenty of Barrett and Quickley. Boston is 3-0 against the Knicks this season and the last time Barrett and Quickley faced the Green Team, they combined for 40 points.

Despite the shakeup in Canada, the Raptors are still 15-24 and in the basement of the Eastern Conference. They've lost three straight and should be active in the trade market ahead of the February 8th deadline.

As for the Celtics, they're at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 30-9 record. And while they're a perfect 19-0 at home, this Atlantic Division showdown will take place in Toronto.