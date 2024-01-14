The Boston Celtics visit the Toronto Raptors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Celtics are are the best team in the NBA right now with a 30-9 record. What is even more impressive is their 19-0 home record. Boston is on the road this game, though. This will be the final matchup with the Raptors this season, and the Celtics are going for the season sweep. In three games against the Raptors, the Celtics are scoring 115.0 points per game. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are scoring over 20 points per game in the series. Kristaps Porzingis is third on the team against Toronto with 17.5 points per game. Boston should be coming into this game with a healthy lineup.

The Raptors are 15-24 this season, and they have cooled off, losing their last three games. Against the Celtics this season, Pascal Siakam has been the leading scorer. Scottie Barnes is second on the team with 18.0 points per game against the Celtics. New addition RJ Barrett has averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists against Boston, but that was with the New York Knicks. Immanuel Quickley has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists against Boston with the Knicks, as well.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Raptors Odds

Boston Celtics: -7 (-105)

Moneyline: -258

Toronto Raptors: +7 (-115)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics-Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, TSN Direct

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread



The Celtics are 3-0 against the Raptors this season, and they have been very good in those games. The Celtics have been able to play some very good defense against Toronto this season. They have allowed less than 110 points twice in those three games. That is an easy way to give the team a chance to win. When the Celtics allow less than 110 points, the Celtics are 17-1. If Boston can have another good game on the defensive end, they will cover the spread.

During their three-game losing streak, the Raptors have allowed 132, 126, and 145 points. Boston can really score, especially when their team is healthy, so expect that to be the case in this one. When the Celtics score at least 120 points, they are 18-3 this season. Boston should have no problem getting to that mark in this game and covering the spread.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

Toronto needs to find a way to turn it around in this game. They have really struggled on the defensive end of the floor during their losing streak, so something has to change. The Raptors have put up 130+ points in three of their last five games, though. This is where they will need to really excel in this game. Putting up that many points is a recipe for success. When Toronto scores 120+ points this season they are 10-5. Putting up points is the way they will cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics have been able to beat the Raptors three times this season already. Yes, Boston is a worse team on the road, but they have handles the Raptors this year. I like the Celtics to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -7 (-110), Over 241 (-110)