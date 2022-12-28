By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown caught a body early in Tuesday night’s home game against the visiting Houston Rockets, as he dunked all over Rockets power forward Usman Garuba — but not before scoring some style points by double-clutching the ball.

Jaylen Brown PUNISHES the rim with a double-clutch dunk 😤pic.twitter.com/6Gp1LXYYGo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 28, 2022

The slam dunk aside, something has to be said about that perfectly smooth recognition of Jaylen Brown of the open space between him and the basket. Otherwise, he probably would have settled for a challenged jumper, which is a tougher shot to make, of course.

Instead, Brown made a move to shake off Kevin Porter Jr. akin to a wide receiver breaking loose from a cornerback before catching the pass from Celtics forward Sam Hauser and attacking the rim. By the time Garuba reached Brown to challenge, it was already too late for him — but just in time to be included in the poster.

There is a reason why Brown is one of the toughest to guard in the NBA and that was on full display in that particular sequence. It was an eye-popping highlight that was made possible by recognizing the basic tendencies on the floor by opposing defenses which the Celtics star fully took advantage of. No wonder the Celtics have the highest-scoring offense in the NBA, as they entered the Houston game with an average of 118.7 points per outing.

The Celtics are hoping they can stretch their win streak to three games by beating Houston. They are coming off back-to-back victories over the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Milwaukee Bucks, both at home.