By Chris Spiering · 3 min read

The Boston Celtics host the Houston Rockets for an interconference matchup at TD Garden! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Houston Rockets are coming off a huge win over the Chicago Bulls to start their short road trip. They won 133-118 as Kevin Porter Jr. scored 36 points. Houston improves to (10-23) on the season but still have the worst record in the Western Conference. They now face the top team in the NBA as their path doesn’t get any easier.

The Celtics seemed to enjoy their Christmas as they handled the Milwaukee Bucks pretty easily. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics won 139-118 as Boston took off in the second half to win by more than 20. It was around a 5-6 point game in favor of the Celtics for the majority of the contest, however, both Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 points as there was nothing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks could do.

Here are the Rockets-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-Celtics Odds

Houston Rockets: +14.5 (-112)

Boston Celtics: -14.5 (-108)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets have a chance to cover this spread because of how large it is. The Celtics just won by 21 points against the Bucks, so it would seem that they would be able to beat the Rockets by at least 15. That isn’t always the case. The Rockets are not a good team, that is a true statement. However, they just scored 133 points against a solid Bulls squad so you never know what can happen on any given night in The Association.

This Rockets’ team is extremely young outside of the veteran guard Eric Gordon. He will likely be traded ahead of the trade deadline but for now, I’m sure he’s trying to end his Rockets tenure on a high note. Gordon is out tonight for the second night of a back-to-back. Houston is the youngest team in the league as a majority of their starters are 20 years old or younger. The Celtics have one of the older teams in the league with a lot of veteran players. This is just not a good matchup for them at all. They don’t defend at all and the Celtics have the top offense in the NBA.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics should cover this spread despite it being at 15. Boston owns the top offense averaging 118.7 points per game. The Sacramento Kings are second at 118.1, however, the Kings do have the FG% edge at 48.7 to 47.9. Boston proved it on the big state once again. They took it to a great team with an elite defense. The Bucks are one of the more physical teams in the NBA with Giannis and Brook Lopez running the show, but Marcus Smart and The Jays showed why they defeated them in seven games last season.

If the Celtics won to cover this spread then The Jays need to pick up where they left off. They don’t need to combine for 70 again but if they are hitting their shots early then nothing will stop them later in the game. Robert Williams (illness) and Payton Pritchard (right thigh contusion) are both questionable for tonight’s game. Williams came off the bench in the game against the Bucks and so if he is out then Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet will get more minutes.

Final Rockets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are hot and even though the Rockets won last night, they are on a back-to-back against a physical team. Ride Boston to the end of this one.

Final Rockets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -14.5 (-108)