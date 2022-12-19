By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Jaylen Brown is pissed at the refereeing this season. League officials have cracked down hard on the blatant travelling and dribbling violations during NBA games. However, they have been rather inconsistent on how they’ve officiated on a game-to-game basis. That led the Celtics star to remark that he’s seemingly been targeted with more travel calls this year, per Jay King.

“Jaylen Brown said “it seems like every f—— game” referees are targeting him for traveling calls.”

As mentioned above, NBA referees aren’t calling the same calls for every game. You can understand Jaylen Brown’s frustration with the refs, who seemingly can’t decide which is a travel and which is not. That being said… there have been multiple occasions where the Celtics star very clearly traveled.

The Celtics have been far and away the best team in the NBA this season, and it’s thanks to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s brilliance. They built off of their NBA Finals run last season and look to be a prime contender for the NBA crown this year. Barring a sudden regression, they should be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Unfortunately, the Celtics hit a bit of a speed bump on Sunday night. They were stunned by the white-hot Orlando Magic at home, thanks to a masterful defensive performance from the visitors. Brown filled in quite nicely for the injured Tatum, grabbing a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds. However, the latter’s absence was clearly felt, as they struggled to put points on the board.