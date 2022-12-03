By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Since their dynasty began back in 2015, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to take care of the ball. The Dubs have consistently ranked near the top of the league in turnovers due to their style of play. This season, the Warriors are turning the ball over more than any team not named the Rockets, averaging 17.3 giveaways per game.

Lately, traveling calls have exacerbated Golden State’s turnover problem. Over the past two games, the Warriors have had a whopping 18 travels get called on them. As a result, after the team’s win over the Bulls on Friday, coach Steve Kerr talked to the media about how the Dubs are being careless with their feet:

“We are traveling. We are reaaaaally traveling. We’re not just doing the half-step. We’re going all in. I mean, some of them were just mind-boggling. Like I said, we were mindless out there.”

Kerr, 57, is in his ninth year as head coach of the Warriors. Under Kerr, the Warriors own a 441-211 record in the regular season, which equates to a 67.6% winning percentage. Kerr’s postseason record in Golden State is 93-34, an even-better 73.2% winning percentage.

Before Kerr entered the NBA’s head coaching ranks, he enjoyed a long and productive career in the pros. Kerr’s career spanned 15 seasons with six teams, and he holds career averages of 6.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His best statistical season came during the 1993-94 campaign when he averaged a career-best 8.6 points per game as a member of the Chicago Bulls, then led by Michael Jordan.