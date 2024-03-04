The Boston Celtics steamrolled the Golden State Warriors on Sunday to the tune of 140-88. Coming into the game, it appeared as if a major part of the Warriors strategy was to leave Celtics star Jaylen Brown open. That strategy backfired in a big ways as Brown knocked down his shots on the way to a game-high 29 points. Not only that, but Brown was tasked with guarding Warriors star Stephen Curry.
After the game, Brown gave a hilarious response in being asked about guard Curry as per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
“I'm 240 pounds chasing around Steph Curry,” Brown said. “That's a different level of shape you have to be in. But when you're playing the best, you have to take on that challenge.”
Jaylen Brown's defense on Stephen Curry was a major factor in the Warriors massive win agains the Celtics. Slowing the Hall of Famer down is no easy task but Curry was held to only four points, three assists and two turnovers. He shot only 2-13 from the field and 0-9 from the three point line.
While much of the conversation around the Celtics this season has focused on MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, Brown has been having a strong year in his own right. He was named to his third All-Star appearance.
Brown has been averaging 22.3 points per game, 5.5 rebounds. 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 50.1 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 71.6 percent shooting from the free throw line. Brown signed a supermax contract extension in the offseason.