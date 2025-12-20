For the Cincinnati Bengals, the College Football Playoff will be required viewing. With the 2025 season collapsing under the weight of unmet expectations, Cincinnati has crossed the line from disappointment into reckoning. This is no longer about salvaging pride in December. It’s about identifying foundational pieces who can help retool a roster built around Joe Burrow before more prime years are wasted. The CFP offers the Bengals a high-stakes scouting laboratory. It's where elite prospects are tested under pressure that closely resembles Sundays in January.

How the Bengals’ 2025 season fell apart

Cincinnati’s 2025 campaign has unraveled in dramatic fashion. Sitting at 4-10 through Week 15, the Bengals were officially eliminated from playoff contention after a humiliating 24-0 home shutout loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It's the first time Joe Burrow has ever been blanked in his NFL career. The optics were grim: freezing conditions, uncleared seating, poor preparation, and a Ravens team that imposed its will from the opening drive.

That loss encapsulated the season. Defensive breakdowns became routine, the offensive line struggled to protect Burrow consistently, and injuries exposed a lack of depth across the roster. Even when Burrow flashed brilliance, the Bengals failed to complement him. The Ravens piled on three sacks and a 95-yard pick-six. Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s offense looked disjointed and outmatched. High expectations dissolved into the reality of a roster in need of serious reinforcement, particularly in the trenches and on defense.

Why the College Football Playoff matters

This is very much a corrective draft cycle for the Bengals. Cincinnati must emerge from the 2026 NFL Draft with players capable of impacting games immediately. The CFP is where those answers are most likely to reveal themselves. That is especially true for prospects who thrive when everything speeds up.

The Bengals’ needs are clear: pass rushers who can close games, linemen who can keep Burrow upright, and defensive chess pieces who add flexibility rather than liability. Several CFP standouts fit that description. They should be squarely on Cincinnati’s radar.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Bengals' must-see NFL Draft targets in the 2025-26 College Football Playoff.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

If Cincinnati is serious about fixing its defense, R Mason Thomas should command attention. The Oklahoma edge rusher brings rare first-step explosiveness and closing speed. He can consistently stress offensive tackles and collapse pockets. Thomas wins with timing, leverage, and acceleration, making him a natural disruptor.

For a Bengals defense that too often allowed quarterbacks to operate comfortably, Thomas represents a potential tone-setter. His ability to threaten the edge forces offenses to slide protection. That has ripple effects across the front. Watching how he performs against CFP-caliber offensive lines will be critical. The upside is clear, though: Thomas could be the kind of defender who changes game plans before the ball is even snapped.

Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Ole Miss

Protecting Burrow must remain priority No. 1. Emmanuel Pregnon offers a compelling solution. The Ole Miss lineman is massive, powerful, and surprisingly nimble for his size. He anchors well in pass protection and generates movement in the run game. That gives him true every-down value.

Cincinnati’s interior line has been a pressure point for years. Pregnon’s presence could stabilize it immediately. He plays with a physical edge that shows up late in games. That is exactly what the Bengals have lacked when trying to close out opponents. His CFP tape will give evaluators a chance to see how he handles speed, power, and complex fronts. All of those mirror AFC North football.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Caleb Downs plays the game with a rare blend of instincts and explosiveness. His quick-twitch athleticism and fearless approach make him a constant presence on the back end. There are very few holes in his game.

For Cincinnati, Downs would bring versatility to a secondary that has struggled with communication and matchup flexibility. He can align deep, roll into the box, or cover tight ends and slot receivers without becoming a liability. In a division filled with physical offenses and dynamic quarterbacks, that kind of defensive intelligence is invaluable.

Arvell Reese, DL, Ohio State

Reese embodies the modern NFL defender. He’s comfortable playing multiple roles, whether that’s setting the edge, dropping into coverage, or attacking gaps. His football IQ and positional flexibility allow defenses to disguise intentions and adapt on the fly.

For the Bengals, Reese offers something adaptability. Sure, evaluators would love to see more pure pass-rush reps from him. However, his ability to do everything else at a high level makes him a valuable chess piece. In the CFP, his usage and impact will be telling.

Monroe Freeling, OL, Georgia

Freeling’s development over the course of the season has been one of the more intriguing stories in college football. He steadily improved, particularly as a run blocker. That's where his ability to displace defenders became more consistent as the year progressed.

In a tackle class lacking obvious blue-chip certainty, Freeling’s upward trajectory matters. Cincinnati could use long-term answers on the edge. Freeling’s blend of size, movement skills, and coachability makes him a worthy target. How he holds up against elite pass rushers in the CFP could solidify his status.

The path forward

The Bengals’ 2025 season has been sobering. However, it has also clarified what must come next. Joe Burrow remains the franchise. Franchises, though, only thrive when they protect their quarterback and surround him with a defense capable of finishing games. The College Football Playoff offers Cincinnati a clear window into who can handle that responsibility.

This offseason isn’t about splash. It's about substance. For the Bengals, the answers they need may already be playing under the brightest lights college football has to offer.