The 2025 season for Oklahoma football came to a heartbreaking end on Friday night in Norman. After storming out to a 17-0 lead against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the Sooners couldn't hold the line, eventually falling 34-24.

Despite the stinging loss, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables had nothing but praise for his quarterback, John Mateer. Following the game, Venables highlighted Mateer's toughness and leadership throughout a grueling season.

“He’s a warrior,” Venables said, per George Stoia III of On3 Sports. “He’s got everything you want in a competition and a leader and a quarterback… He was determined (to play after the injury)… I think you saw glimpses of how special he can be all season long.”

Article Continues Below

Venables' comments shed light on what was a gritty campaign for the signal-caller. Mateer battled a significant injury to his throwing hand, a broken thumb sustained against Auburn back in September, forcing him to play with a protective wrap for the majority of the year. He only removed the tape for practice leading up to the playoff matchup.