The 2025 season for Oklahoma football came to a heartbreaking end on Friday night in Norman. After storming out to a 17-0 lead against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the Sooners couldn't hold the line, eventually falling 34-24.
Despite the stinging loss, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables had nothing but praise for his quarterback, John Mateer. Following the game, Venables highlighted Mateer's toughness and leadership throughout a grueling season.
“He’s a warrior,” Venables said, per George Stoia III of On3 Sports. “He’s got everything you want in a competition and a leader and a quarterback… He was determined (to play after the injury)… I think you saw glimpses of how special he can be all season long.”
Venables' comments shed light on what was a gritty campaign for the signal-caller. Mateer battled a significant injury to his throwing hand, a broken thumb sustained against Auburn back in September, forcing him to play with a protective wrap for the majority of the year. He only removed the tape for practice leading up to the playoff matchup.
On the field against Alabama, Mateer emptied the tank. He completed 26 of 41 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a score on the ground, though the Crimson Tide defense stifled his rushing production, holding him to 15 yards on 19 carries and sacking him five times.
A costly pick-six in the second quarter swung the momentum, but Mateer kept swinging until the end, connecting with Deion Burks for a 37-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to keep hopes alive.
The loss caps Oklahoma's season at 10-3, but Venables' support suggests the program remains confident in Mateer's potential. As the Sooners head into the offseason, the focus will turn to healing up and building on the “special” glimpses they saw from their quarterback in 2025.