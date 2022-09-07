The new NBA 2K is almost out, so that means players are back to taking issue with their ratings. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is no exception.

After seeing that he was given an 87 overall rating for NBA 2K23, Brown took to Twitter to voice his displeasure:

@NBA2K stop playing with me — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) September 7, 2022

For NBA 2K22, Brown was notably an 86 overall rating, so there wasn’t much leeway given to him despite making the NBA Finals last season. Plus, there were some questionable choices in terms of who came in ahead of him for the latest ratings.

In no order, LaMelo Ball, Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, and 22 others ranked ahead of Brown. Williamson missed all of last year with a fracture, while Ball and LaVine saw their squads bounced early in the playoffs.

While the 2021-22 season featured the Celtics struggling heavily early on, Brown and company righted the ship and almost took home the NBA title. Additionally, the 25-year-old averaged an impressive 23.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game during the regular season.

During the 2021-22 playoffs, Brown didn’t shy away either. He averaged a similar 23.1 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, certain players rated above him — like Anthony Davis and LeBron James — didn’t even make the playoffs.

By no means is Brown better than James and other NBA superstars, but he certainly deserves a little more respect. Coming off a Finals appearance, where he played pretty well overall, the young star should be higher than the 26th-best player in the league.

Of course, Brown isn’t the only one upset with their ranking, as Kevin Durant shared his anger recently too:

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

For Brown, this is just another example of the disrespect he’s faced during his time in the NBA. If he wants to shock the world this year and help bring another championship to Boston, he’ll turn this anger into motivation for the 2022-23 NBA season.