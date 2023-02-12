While he rehabs a facial fracture, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown says that he’s unsure of whether or not he’ll be able to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

However, as doctors “came to the determination” that surgery isn’t necessary, he doesn’t believe that the injury will keep him off the court for long.

“It’s going to take more than a Jayson Tatum elbow to take me out,” Brown quips (h/t ESPN’s Tim Bontemps).

Jaylen Brown is happy to find out Jayson Tatum promised him a car for the elbow to his face; won’t count out playing in All Star Game. #Celticspic.twitter.com/7vpgK11Y6b — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 12, 2023

As alluded to by Brown, his injury is the result of friendly fire.

During their victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 8, teammate Jayson Tatum inadvertently elbowed him while they both went for a rebound.

Here’s the friendly fire elbow that gave Jaylen Brown a maxillary fracture. Embiid knows a little something about getting your face broken by a teammate. pic.twitter.com/Zm72CrB1Hp — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 10, 2023

Brown has grown exponentially since his rookie season, emerging as a go-to scorer for the Celtics in the 2019-20 season. Averaging at least 20 points per game since that season, the two-time All-Star is currently scoring a career-high 26.5 points per game and shooting a career-high 48.7 percent from the field.

He’s also been aggressive on the boards, averaging career-highs in total rebounds (7.0) and defensive rebounds (5.8) per game. One has to wonder if Brown will continue to attack the glass as he has all season following the injury though.

As far as the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry are already going to miss the annual festivities as they rehab their own injuries.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, though snubbed as an All-Star starter, is also considering missing the All-Star game in order to manage a foot injury.

If Brown should miss the game, the player to replace him might be New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson has been sensational for the Knicks in his first season with the team, averaging 23.6 points and 6.2 assists per game.