The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) visit the Boston Celtics (44-18) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Celtics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Cleveland has lost three of their last four games yet remains in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers covered 54% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. Boston has won three of their last four games and sits in second place in the East. The Celtics covered 55% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the conference foes. Cleveland holds a 2-0 advantage thus far with both previous games ending in overtime.

Here are the Cavaliers-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Celtics Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -5 (-110)

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics

TV: ESPN, Bally Ohio, NBCS Boston

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland enters tonight on a bit of a sour note after an otherwise strong February stretch of games. Although the Cavaliers have lost three of their last four, they remain a serious contender in the East thanks to their elite defense. Cleveland allows just 106.5 PPG – the lowest mark in the league by a significant margin. The Cavaliers are especially stingy in the paint an from beyond the arc. Cleveland allows the third-fewest point in the paint and the third-fewest threes per game. That bodes especially well for their chances of covering tonight considering Boston averages the second-most threes per game. While Cleveland has struggled on the road this season, they have also shown the ability to beat Boston as they are 2-0 against the Celtics with the first win coming on the road.

The Cavaliers’ offense is spearheaded by their pair of guards. Darius Garland is one of the best young point guards in the league as he is one of the last true floor generals in the sport. For the season, Garland averages 21.9 PPG in addition to his 7.9 APG. He also serves as their most consistent outside shooter with 2.6 threes per game and a 42% three-point shooting percentage. As for Donovan Mitchell, he has lifted the ceiling of this Cavaliers team into potentially NBA Finals territory. Mitchell is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 27.2 PPG and 4.8 APG. The 26 year old has been lights-out from three this season, shooting 39% while draining 3.7 threes per game. Coming off a 35-point outing against the Raptors, Mitchell should serve as the focal point against a Celtics team he averaged 33 PPG against this season.

For as good as Cleveland’s guards are, they are stabilized by their elite big men. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen form arguably the most fearsome frontline in the league thanks to their size, length, and athleticism. They each average over a block per game but also provide some solid production on the offensive end and on the glass. While Mobley averages 16 PPG and 8.8 RPG, Allen is right behind him with 14.8 PPG and 9.9 RPG. Additionally, Mobley has really started to turn a corner in recent games as the second-year pro averaged 21.3 PPG across his last four appearances.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston has fallen out the No. 1 seed in the East for the first time in months but they still sit in a strong position to cover tonight as sizable home favorites. While the Celtics are coming off a loss to their rival the Knicks, they have the roster compilation to bounce back in a huge way tonight. That’s especially true considering their dominance at home and Cleveland’s struggles on the road.

Although the Celtics dropped both prior meeting with the Cavaliers this season, that is by no fault of their dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. The two wings were spectacular against the Cavaliers, combing for 60 PPG and 17.5 RPG in the two games. That is just par for the course for the two as they have carried the Celtics all season long. Serving as the unquestioned best duo in the league, Tatum and Brown are a dangerous threat for any team to deal with. Tatum leads the team with 30.1 PPG and 8.7 RPG, while Brown is right behind him with 26.5 PPG and 7.0 RPG. While Brown has been banged up in recent games, he should be good to go tonight in a huge Eastern Conference matchup.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

After dropping both of their prior two matchups with the Cavaliers, I like the Celtics to bounce back and make short work of Cleveland tonight.

Final Cavaliers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -5 (-110)