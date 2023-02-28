As the NBA season has gone along, the New York Knicks have become a surprise team in the Eastern Conference, to the delight of Knicks fans starving to see their team have some success. Part of the resurrection is the play of their bench, led by guard Immanuel Quickley.

New York continued their good play Monday night, defeating the Boston Celtics 109-94 at Madison Square Garden. Quickley tied forward Julius Randle for the team lead in scoring with 23 points.

After the win over the Celtics, Immanuel Quickley had a message for the home fans in MSG, showing appreciation for the support they showed Monday and all season.

MANNN I LOVE THE GARDEN!!! 🥹😮‍💨🔥 — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) February 28, 2023

If Quickley and the Knicks continue to play like this, the crowd will continue to show up and bring the energy. With the victory, New York stays in fifth in the conference, with the top six teams guaranteed a playoff spot.

Anyone who follows basketball knows Madison Square Garden is called the “Mecca” of basketball, and when that arena gets going, there aren’t many crowds who can match their passion. The problem is the Knicks haven’t been good for the vast majority of the past two decades, and MSG hasn’t had a whole lot to cheer about. How many times have we’ve seen super-fan Spike Lee look depressed in his front row seat?

Now, Quickley and his New York teammates are trying to make the present times brighter, and get MSG back to how the building was in the 90s, when they were used to seeing the Knicks in the playoffs every year.

More messages like this from Quickley will also help keep the crowds hyped.