Election Day is slowly approaching, and many people are using their platforms to inform and influence others to vote. That's what Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is doing, announcing a partnership with Michelle Obama for When We All Vote.

“I'm officially excited to join Michelle Obama and the When We All Vote team as a co-chair. Our right to vote is so important, so I had to answer the call,” Tatum said in a video. “Today is National Voter Registration Day, and I need you to do two things with me right now. First, head over to whenweallvote.org to register to vote. It only takes a few minutes. Then, text three people and ask them to register, too. Election Day is less than 50 days away, so it's time to lock in. Get in the game and register to vote now.”

Tatum knows how important it is for people to have their voices heard, and this is another great way for people to be able to do that.

Jayson Tatum joins list of other athletes on voting initiative

Jayson Tatum has joined athletes such as Stephen Curry and Chris Paul in support of When We All Vote, which is Michelle Obama's national, nonpartisan voting initiative. On Sept. 17, the organization turned the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream game into a full voter registration push.

When We All Vote has also partnered with the Playa Society, a Black-woman-owned streetwear brand, as they've launched a We Love To See Us Vote unisex t-shirt.

“As Mrs. Obama says, ‘our vote is our voice and our power,' and I want to play my part to spread the message about voting,” Tatum said in a statement. “Back in 2020, we helped thousands of people get registered to vote through the #MyStartingFive campaign, and I'm proud to join the When We All Vote team in 2024 to reach even more voters.”