Michelle Obama is team Simone Biles. Baltimore Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey called Biles' act of bowing with teammate Jordan Chiles “disgusting” after the USA gymnasts bowed to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Humphrey shared Sports Center's post that featured the epic photo of Biles and Chiles bowing to Andrade after earning her first gold Olympic medal in the vault competition. Biles took silver, and Chiles followed with bronze. The moment was not only well recieved by fans but it was historic as it was the first time in history that all Black gymnasts filled the podium.

“This is literally disgusting,” Humphrey wrote in the now-viral post.

However, the former first lady could not disagree more.

“I’m still not over this beautiful moment of sisterhood and sportsmanship!” she said on social media. “You can just feel the love shining through these ladies. Congrats Rebeca, Jordan and Simone!”

Fans also agreed that it was a beautiful moment that was shared between Andrade, Biles, and Chiles.

“You when people show good sportsmanship,” one user responded with a gif of an athlete hitting his baseball bat in a rage.

“Yeah, because giving someone their flowers who has come back from THREE ACL tears to continue to be a top gymnast is disgusting,” another user responded.

Another user also spoke about Andrade's tough road to the Olympics, “Dude, Andrade returned from THREE ACL tears. Not that good sportsmanship needs an excuse, but that’s incredible. She deserves all the praise in the world.”

Simone Biles Responds To Marlon Humphrey's Bowing Comment

In a post-Olympics interview with USA Today, she briefly touched on how she felt about Humphrey's comment.

“It was just the right thing to do,” Biles said, referring to bowing for Andrade per USA Today.

“Why don't we just give her her flowers? Not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us in the United States, our flowers as well,” Chiles said. “So giving it back is what makes it so beautiful. So I felt like it was needed.”

“She had the best floor routine of that day — of the Olympics,” Biles added. “So it's like, yeah, she deserved it.”