LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are facing their toughest challenge yet in the 2023 NBA Playoffs: coming back from a 3-0 series deficit in the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

While several Lakers fans are not giving up hope–especially since they have LeBron who once led the Cleveland Cavaliers to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals–it certainly won’t be easy. In fact, it’s safe to say what LA would try to accomplish with James on the lead is impossible.

No team who has trailed 3-0 in the playoffs has ever came back to win the series. Overall, the record is 0-149.

Can the Lakers, being team 150, be the first one to break that curse?

While it would definitely make a great narrative, especially when you consider what LeBron James and co. have done to get to the postseason and the West Finals, the odds are just so stacked against the Lakers.

Not to mention that the Lakers are facing a Nuggets team that is battle-tested when it comes to such high-pressure situations. Remember back in 2019-20 when Denver came back from not one but two 3-1 deficits?

Nikola Jokic and co. are just too experienced and too deep for the Lakers. Sure, LA has won a championship with the core of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Nonetheless, as we have seen in the playoffs so far, LeBron is no longer as dominant as he used to be. Gone are the days when he can easily take over games and will his team to victory. As for AD, he just hasn’t been as effective against Jokic.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers can win Game 4 to extend the series, but fans shouldn’t have their hopes up on a potential miracle comeback.