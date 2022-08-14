Jayson Tatum, Celtics get Giannis Antetokounmpo present for Christmas

Christmas is brewing to be an exciting basketball affair for the NBA. Aside from the Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks games slated for the holidays, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are also set to feature in the festivities together with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Yes, that’s right. The Celtics are going to face the Bucks for Christmas in a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference semifinals. Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe first reported the match-up, while Shams Charania of The Athletic corroborated it with the full 2022 Christmas schedule of the NBA.

Sources: NBA’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule: Bucks at Celtics

76ers at Knicks

Suns at Nuggets

Lakers at Mavericks

Grizzlies at Warriors — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2022

Of course it’s the Bucks who are going to visit the Celtics despite being the champions in the 2020-21 season. Boston are the Eastern Conference champs after all and are just fresh from competing with the Warriors in the NBA Finals.

While some would probably wish a Celtics game with the Miami Heat instead, considering the two teams played in the East Finals, it’s hard to find fault on pitting Boston against Milwaukee. A Jayson Tatum-Giannis Antetokounmpo showdown is always must-see TV, and it’s definitely a massive Christmas present for every NBA fan.

It will also be a good test for the Celtics to play the Bucks in such a game where pressure is a bit higher, especially in their bid to return to the NBA Finals and get the job done.

We’re still a bit far from the start of the 2022-23 season, and Christmas couldn’t come sooner.