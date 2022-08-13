Draymond Green and Ja Morant’s Twitter beef has led us to this: a Christmas Day showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

To recall, the two traded some jabs this offseason after the Warriors won the NBA title. The Dubs kept bringing up the Grizzlies and their attitude during their second-round meeting in the playoffs, prompting Morant to say they had a lot of real estate in their minds. Green then fired back to emphasize to the youngster they just won the championship while Memphis players were at home watching.

Later on, a fan hinted that it could lead to a Christmas Day game in San Francisco between them, to which Morant said they would rather have the Warriors visit Memphis for the holidays. Dray then had to remind Ja that the NBA champions play at home on Christmas.

Morant had no choice but to accept, saying that he and his team will be ready. With that, it was all up to the NBA to make the dream showdown a reality.

Now, it appears Adam Silver and co. have seen the beef and decided to help the two teams settle their rivalry. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Christmas Day game between the Warriors and Grizzlies are on the league’s preliminary schedule for 2022-23.

While it has yet to be finalized, it should be made official in the coming week.

Memphis at Golden State is another Christmas Day game on the NBA's preliminary schedule for the 2022-23 season that is on course to be made official this coming week, league sources tell me. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP https://t.co/GpkZxsU8NI — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 13, 2022

It’s certainly a good thing that the NBA is listening and up-to-date with the latest happenings around the NBA. After all, there’s no way fans would’ve accepted a Christmas Day slate without a Warriors-Grizzlies game.

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have been really motivated this offseason after their loss to the Warriors. And while Draymond Green and the Dubs really couldn’t care less about them following their title win, they know very well they have to perform at their very best against Memphis when they meet.