Last week, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was spotted working out with Kevin Durant, who himself is trying to force a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The photos went viral as fans could not help but connect the dots, so to speak, with the Celtics widely considered as one of the frontrunners to land KD in a potential blockbuster trade.

Tatum has now broken his silence about this issue with a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. According to the Celtics star, it was nothing more than two players working out together in the summertime (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“They exaggerate everything I do,” Tatum said. “I’ve known KD since I was in high school. We were on the USA team together, we spent five weeks together last year from Vegas to Tokyo. We won a gold medal. We have a bond. That’s my brother. “I’m not too proud to say that KD is one of the best players ever, so if one of the best players wants to work out with you, and I can learn some things from him, why would I say no? If you worry too much about what other people think or gonna say, you’ll drive yourself crazy. And it’s crazy that I can’t work out with somebody. That’s all it was, we was working out together, trying to get better.”

There you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth. As Jayson Tatum so adamantly explains, this was nothing more than an innocent workout. The fact that Durant is being linked to a move to Boston and that the two of them could potentially be teammates next season has nothing to do with it.

I wonder, though, was there no conversation at all about the trade rumors? The pair spent a few hours together working out and there was no mention at all about the elephant in the room? That’s very much possible, especially considering there were other players in the workout session as well. That also would have been quite awkward too, no doubt.